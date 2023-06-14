Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 11417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.68.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of C$49.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.2915601 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

