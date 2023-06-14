Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 10,054 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $384.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.67. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

