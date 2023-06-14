Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 242.9% in May

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

