Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 0.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 2,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Jianpu Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

