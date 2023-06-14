Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 0.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 2,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.
Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
