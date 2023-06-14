J&J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

JJSF stock opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

