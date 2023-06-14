John A. Bartholdson Acquires 395,401 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 395,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $1,154,570.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,304,537 shares in the company, valued at $18,409,248.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $258.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.23. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. The business had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bioventus by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

