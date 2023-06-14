John B. Replogle Acquires 60,242 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) Director John B. Replogle bought 60,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 134,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth $48,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth $79,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

