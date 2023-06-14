John Moore Fowler Sells 300 Shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Main International ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS INTL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 6,611 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

