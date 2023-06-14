John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Stock Price Down 5%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.31. 383,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 239,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -817.65%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

