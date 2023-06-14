Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,947 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 165,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

