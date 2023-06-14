Joseph A. Risico Sells 58,580 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 58,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $29,875.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,383,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ATER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 639,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.96. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
ATER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
