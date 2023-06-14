JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.14) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,365.53 ($17.09). 3,564,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,442.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,437.31. The firm has a market cap of £55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.53).

In other news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,736.24). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,760.51). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,736.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,006. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

