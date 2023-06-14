JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 75,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JPUS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 120,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

