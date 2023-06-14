Julie Southern Acquires 4,000 Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,912.91).
RWS Stock Performance
Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.60. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22).
RWS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
See Also
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.