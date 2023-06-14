Julie Southern Acquires 4,000 Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,912.91).

RWS Stock Performance

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.60. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22).

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWS Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.