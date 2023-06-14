Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

JNPR opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.