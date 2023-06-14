Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

