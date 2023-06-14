Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNNNF stock remained flat at $25.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

