Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in May

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. KAO has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Get KAO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of KAO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.