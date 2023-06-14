Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Karora Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
KRRGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 21,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
About Karora Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karora Resources (KRRGF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.