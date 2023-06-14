Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Karora Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

KRRGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 21,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

