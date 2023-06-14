Kava Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $460.63 million and $21.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 570,714,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,782,540 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

