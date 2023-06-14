KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 939.4% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

About KBC Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.0832 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

