Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.75

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1571611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

