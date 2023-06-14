Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingspan Group (KGSPY)
