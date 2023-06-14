Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.