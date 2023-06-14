Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.11 and traded as high as C$6.51. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 3,074,599 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.12.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4159744 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

