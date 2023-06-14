Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
KHC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Shares of KHC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
