Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 2.9%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 109,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

