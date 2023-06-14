Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech makes up about 3.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $37,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,993 shares of company stock valued at $23,126,876. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

