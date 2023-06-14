Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.86

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.86 ($22.43) and traded as high as €22.15 ($23.82). Lagardere shares last traded at €22.15 ($23.82), with a volume of 34,083 shares.
Lagardere Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.88.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
Featured Articles
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.