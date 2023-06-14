Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.09 and last traded at $188.88. Approximately 70,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 143,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

