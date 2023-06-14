Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.67

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.67 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.13). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 78,411 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

