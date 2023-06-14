LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) versus Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 11.90% 22.51% 8.49% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ryanair has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryanair and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 0 1 5 1 3.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ryanair currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 56.89%. Given Ryanair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryanair and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $10.78 billion 2.28 $1.37 billion $5.84 18.47 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 25.53 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Ryanair beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines. Ryanair U.K. The company was founded on June 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.