Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.70 and last traded at $86.64. 1,401,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,952,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

