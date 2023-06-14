Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi Sells 100,000 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,324.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LWLG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lightwave Logic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lightwave Logic by 153.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 216,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lightwave Logic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.