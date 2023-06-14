Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Lilium Trading Up 66.4 %

Shares of LILMW opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

