Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.08

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.08 and last traded at $191.65, with a volume of 148826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 179.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 195.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

