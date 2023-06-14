Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $106.05 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Lisk has a total market cap of $106.05 million and $40.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,870,098 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

