Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

LZRFY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

