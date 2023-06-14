Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $291.76 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,508,926 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars.

