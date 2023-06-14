LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $180.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

