Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 46,132 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 25,452 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,468,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

