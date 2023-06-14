Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 44,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 67,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$208.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

