LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Plans GBX 1.58 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

LON:LXI opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.22. LXI REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 93 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($1.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.20) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

