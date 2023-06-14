Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.