Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,097,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,029 shares.The stock last traded at $59.76 and had previously closed at $59.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

