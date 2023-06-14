MagnetGold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,901.63 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $70.10 million and approximately $11,901.63 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

