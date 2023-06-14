Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $16,339.11 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 1,213 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $16,339.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 461,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $174,798.08.

Magnite Trading Up 0.5 %

Magnite stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

