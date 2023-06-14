MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and $1,257.15 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

