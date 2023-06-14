Manifold Finance (FOLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $215,640.67 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $11.92 or 0.00047521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

