Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 2.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 462,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,066,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Marqeta Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

