Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marubeni Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MARUY traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

