Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Marubeni Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of MARUY traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92.
Marubeni Company Profile
